HMD Global’s MWC 2019 invite teases Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.2

HMD Global has started teasing its Nokia 9 PureView as well as an unknown smartphone with a punch-hole screen in China. The teasers have surfaced on Baidu (via Android Pure), and they reveal that the new phones will be officially launched at MWC 2019 on February 24 in Barcelona, Spain.

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas had already tweeted the launch date on January 24 but he didn’t confirm which products we’ll be seeing at the event. Rumor has it the Finnish company will officially launch the Nokia 9 PureView with five cameras on the rear as well as the Nokia 6.2, which will feature a punch-hole screen.

Nokia 9 PureView is expected to sport Zeiss-certified five camera on the back. The phone might have a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Nokia 9 is also expected to have an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 5.99-inch QHD+ screen.

The second phone is going by the name of Nokia 6.2. It will likely to be the company’s first ever punch-hole display phone and the teaser puts some weight on it. Nokia 6.2 is expected to sport a 6.2-inch display. The phone might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 CPU with 4GB/6GB RAM.

Apart from these two phones, a recent leak by Tiger Mobiles also suggests that HMD Global might also present an entry-level smartphone with 1GB RAM going by the name of Nokia 1 Plus. The specification leak suggests that the phone will be a successor of the original Nokia 1 Android Go smartphone.

MWC will kick off in Barcelona on February 25 and will continue till February 28.