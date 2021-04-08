HMD Global hopes to win the budget phone market with six new Nokia smartphones

The new smartphone lineup consists of the X, G, and C series, each having two phones. (Image credit: HMD Global)

HMD Global, the maker of Nokia-branded smartphones, is betting on the budget phone market as the brand continues to face stiff competition from Chinese handset makers in the mid-to-premium segment. On Thursday, the Finland-based company announced six new smartphones under new branding, a move it says will help simplify its phone lineup.

The new smartphone lineup consists of the X, G, and C series, each having two phones. The Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 offer up to 2 days of battery life, 3 years of monthly security updates, and 3 years of OS extended warranty. The G series, on the other hand, which includes the G10 and G20 devices aim to offer 3 days of battery life, 3 years of monthly security updates and 2 years of OS updates. The C series, meanwhile, is pitched as the entry-level of the market.

While the X series is not aimed at the high-end market, despite that, both phones come with 5G support, all thanks to the Snapdragon 480 processor. The devices include a large 6.67-inch FHD+ punch-hole display and run on Android 11. Both smartphones also sport Zeiss-branded optics.

HMD Global hasn’t had a smooth ride as the smartphone brand struggled to make an impression in India, despite the Nokia brand name. Experts say the lack of marketing pull and the inability to compete with players like Xiaomi and Oppo in terms of specs and features has made Nokia-branded less popular in the world’s second-largest smartphone market. However, HMD Global says its phones will always have an edge over the competition due to Google’s Android One software, an unadulterated version of the operating system (OS) that promises three years of security updates and Nordic design.

The Nokia X20 will go on sale in select markets starting May, while the X10 will be available in select markets globally starting June. The G20 and G10 will go on sale in May and June, priced at 159 EUR and 130 EUR respectively. Meanwhile, the C20 will hit retail shelves in June. For the C10, the company is yet to announce the release date or price.