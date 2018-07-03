HMD Global fixes VoLTE issue on Nokia 7 Plus, confirms company

HMD recently rolled out a Vodafone VoLTE support for Nokia 7 Plus users in India, courtesy of June 2018 security update. HMD recently rolled out a Vodafone VoLTE support for Nokia 7 Plus users in India, courtesy of June 2018 security update.

Nokia 7 Plus’ VoLTE issue has now been fixed confirmed the company. HMD recently rolled out a Vodafone VoLTE support for Nokia 7 Plus users in India, courtesy of June 2018 security update. The update apparently caused problems on the devices those running Android P developer preview. Additionally, several Nokia 7 Plus users in India reported issues with dual-VoLTE as well as Jio VoLTE.

Now, HMD Global product chief Juho Sarvikas confirmed that the issue has been fixed, and they have updated the OTA. Sarvikas made the comments on Twitter in reply to NokiaPowerUser’s post. He wrote, “VoLTE is now fixed for Nokia 7 Plus. Modem config file was not loading properly, we’ve updated it OTA…”

Nokia 7 Plus is often praised for its value for money. The device has got a great capacity battery and Android One, which means users are eligible for guaranteed security and OS updates for two years. Additionally, it flaunts a sleek and attractive design for the price. The phone is also eligible for the Android P beta.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 7 plus sports a 6-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It features a metal unibody design. Powering Nokia 7 Plus is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. It houses 12MP + 13MP dual-rear cameras backed by Zeiss Optics. The camera is also powered by AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities. Up front is a 16MP shooter for selfie and video calls.

Nokia 7 Plus packs a 3800 mAh battery under the hood and runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box. The handset also supports what they call a ‘bothie’ mode to let users click pictures using both front and rear camera at the same time. Nokia 7 Plus comes at a price of Rs 25,999 in India.

