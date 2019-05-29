HMD Global expected to launch Nokia 9 PureView in India on June 6

HMD Global is getting ready to introduce its Nokia 9 PureView smartphone in India next on June 6. To recall, the Nokia 9 PureView has five cameras at the back, which is a first on a phone, and was originally showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). HMD Global has sent out invites for a June 6 ‘Block Your Date’ invite, and the expectation is that Nokia 9 PureView will be revealed for India on this date.

Advertising

Nokia 4.2 and 3.2 have already been introduced in the market. These phones were also launched along with the Nokia 9 PureView at MWC 2019. A Nokia 1 Plus and feature phone called Nokia 210 were also showcased and are yet to launch in India. The Nokia 9 PureView is not yet listed on the company’s India website.

The Nokia 9 PureView is an awaited phone from the company given the hype around its five cameras. HMD Global had revealed that the Nokia 9 PureView shoots with all five of the sensors at the same time and the phone then stitches together these shots for a perfect, high-resolution image. Nokia 9 PureView comes with 12MP sensors at the back, though the company has used a combination of three monochromatic and two RBG sensors.

Nokia 9 PureView has PDAF focus. The camera shoots in RAW mode by default, though users will be able to change this in the settings. The software can control each lens individually and captures 60MP to 240MP of data.

Advertising

The camera can record in 4K resolution for video, but the company had explained that only a single lens is used for video recording. In order to avoid a camera bump at the back, Nokia 9 PureView does not come with OIS or optical image stabilization. It only relies on EIS or Electronic Image Stabilization for video.

Like other smartphones in the market, Nokia 9 PureView also shoots in HDR mode. For the Portrait mode, HMD Global claims the phone can identify 1200 layers of depth. The device though was purely about the camera, and not the overall specifications as it runs the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It also comes with IP67 rating for water and dust-resistance.

It has a 2K screen with HMD Global skipping a notch and instead opting for top and bottom bezels.The phone run the latest Android Pie and is an Android One device. Nokia 9 PureView’s average global price is $699, which is nearly Rs 48,000.