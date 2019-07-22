HMD Global could launch Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 in August: Report

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 have been subjected to a number of leaks and there are lots of rumours surrounding these two mid-range smartphones from Nokia as well. According to a report by Nokiapoweruser, HMD Global may unveil the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 as early as August 2019.

The August launch time has also been hinted by Twitter user @Nokia_Anew but the exact launch date could not be confirmed. The report mentions that since HMD Global is known to change its plans quite often and that has led tipster to play on the defensive end when it comes to the launch of a Nokia smartphone.

The report mentions that HMD Global had already certified the two devices in India (on BIS certification) and Russia, so it is likely that the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 launch is not far away. Nokiapoweruser earlier reported that Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 will share the exact same physical dimensions and design.

It spotted flip covers and clear cases of the two devices and claims that the listing of Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 cases confirm that these devices will share exactly the same official cases and covers.

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 leaked specifications

As per leaks and rumours, the upcoming Nokia 6.2 is expected to feature a glass-unibody with a tear-drop notch and a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor and likely to come in 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

Nokia 6.2 is reported to sport a 48MP triple rear camera on the back. The camera will have Carl Zeiss branding and be paired with a 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens.

Nokia 6.2 will be part of the Android One programme and it is expected to have a USB Type-C port, 3,500mAh battery, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia 7.2 is expected to carry similar specifications and design as the Nokia 6.2 but it will carry the Snapdragon 710, instead of the Snapdragon 660.