HMD Global could launch ‘mid-range’ Nokia 8.2 with 5G in early 2020

HMD Global is projected to take the wraps off an affordable 5G smartphone in early 2020, but new details about the device keep making the headlines every then and now. And today, the name and technical specifications of the smartphone has been out.

The phone, according to Nokia Power User, will be called the Nokia 8.2 and it features a 64MP camera. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 735 processor and be made available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. The phone will also come with 8GB RAM.

It was at IFA 2019, the company first confirmed that it would launch a mid-range 5G smartphone in 2020. While the exact details of the phone are not known, it’s believed that the Nokia 8.2 will be priced in the vicinity of $500 (Rs 35,406). That would make the Nokia 8.2 much affordable compared to the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

Of course, it’s a bit too early to tell whether these leaks are true or not, but we do know that a 5G Nokia smartphone is the works. However, more and more leaks suggest the smartphone will be a mid-range device.

HMD Global, which produces its phone under the Nokia brand name, is also working on a flagship phone with a waterfall display. The 2020 smartphone is expected to have six cameras on the back, making it the world’s first phone to have a penta-lens camera setup. Both Nokia 8.2 and this unknown camera-centric smartphone are expected to be announced at Mobile World Congres (MWC) 2019.