HMD Global confirms Feb 24 event ahead of MWC 2019; Nokia 9 PureView, 8.1 Plus, 1 Plus expected

HMD Global has sent out media invites for a launch event on February 24 in Barcelona ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will start February 25. At the event, the company is expected to launch its flagship, Nokia 9 PureView along with Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 8.1 Plus smartphones.

HMD Global’s launch event will commence on February 24 at 4 pm in Barcelona, which translates to 8:20 pm in India. It is expected to livestream the event for the global audience.

The company is holding its launch event a day before Mobile World Congress 2019 starts. During the MWC 2019 convention many smartphone manufacturers including Huawei, LG and Oppo are going to host their launch events.

Nokia 9 PureView will reportedly be the world’s first smartphone to sport a penta-camera setup on the back. As per reports, the phone will sport a 5.99-inch QHD PureDisplay panel with HDR10 support along with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with an Adreno 630 GPU. The device will come with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.

Nokia 9 PureView is also expected to be a part of Google’s Android One program, like most Nokia-branded devices released recently. The flagship will run the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

Nokia 8.1 Plus is said to sport a punch hole display, 6.22-inch display, and dual camera setup on the back with Zeiss optics.

Finally, the company is also expected to showcase its Nokia 1 Plus smartphone at the event, which could be launched in India soon after. The device is said to come with entry-level specifications, which include 1GB of RAM, MediaTek MT6739WW processor, a 480 x 960 pixel resolution display and it will run Android 9 Pie (Go edition).