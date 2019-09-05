HMD Global at IFA 2019: Nokia 2729 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 7.2, more phones revealed

HMD Global has launched Nokia phones at IFA 2019, which is being held in Berlin. These include 2G feature phone Nokia 110, Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. The company also unveiled its wireless PowerEarbuds in two colour options. Nokia 800 marks the company’s entry into the rugged smartphone category, while Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are successors to Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7.1 respectively.

Nokia has revamped the design on Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 and both the Android One phones come with a triple camera setup at the back. Nokia is also bringing back its classic flip phone back with several new features such as support for 4G, Google Assistant as well as apps like WhatsApp and Facebook. We take a look at the full specifications and features of Nokia 110, Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2 sports a new Nordic design and has a satin finish at the back. The company has used a polymer composite for the frames. The phone will be available for 249 euros in Cyan Green, Charcol, and Ice colour options from September. The phone gets a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen with PureDisplay technology and waterdrop notch at the top. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on both sides.

Nokia 7.2 is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The dual SIM phone has a dedicated microSD card slot. It has a 3,500mAh battery and a Type-C port is supported for charging.

The back camera setup is a combination of 48MP Quad Pixel primary lens, 5MP depth camera, and a third 8MP 118-degree wide-angle lens with ZEISS Optics and LED flash. The front camera is 20MP Quad Pixel. Nokia 7.2 runs Android 9 Pie. Given this is an Android One phone, Nokia 7.2 is Android 10-ready.

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.2 also gets a Nordic design, though the glass back is more glossy. The phone will be available from October at a price of 199 euros. The colour options include Ceramic Black and Ice. Nokia 6.2 is also an Android One phone and it comes with software updates promised for two years and security updates for three years.

Nokia 6.2 also gets a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with PureDisplay technology and waterdrop notch at the top. The front and the back are covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The processor is Snapdragon 636, while the battery is a 3,500mAh one. Nokia 6.2 will come in 3GB or 4GB RAM options and 32GB or 64GB storage options with internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Nokia 6.2 is also a dual SIM phone with a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs Android 9 Pie. The back cameras include a 16MP primary sensor, 5MP depth sensor, and 8MP wide-angle lens with LED flash. Nokia 6.2 features an 8MP front camera.

Nokia 2720 Flip

Nokia 2720 Flip has a flip design and two separate screens. The external 1.3-inch screen on top when the flap is closed essentially shows notifications like who is calling. On opening, the phone has a main 2.8-inch QVGA display. Nokia 2720 Flip comes in two colour options – Black and Grey – for 89 euros. It will be available from September.

Nokia 2720 will support 4G, Google Assistant, WhatsApp, and Facebook apps as well. Another addition is that of an emergency button. The phone runs KaiOS and is powered by Qualcomm’s 205 mobile platform. The phone will be available with 512MB RAM and 4GB storage, which is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. Nokia 2720 Flip comes in both single SIM and dual SIM variants. It sports a 2MP rear camera with flash. The battery is 1,500mAh.

Nokia 800 Tough

Nokia 800 Tough is the company’s first rugged phone and it comes with features like IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, bigger buttons for easy usage when wearing gloves, anti-slip grip, and more. Google Assistant, Google Maps, WhatsApp are supported as well. Nokia 800 Tough is priced at 109 euros and it will be available from October.

Nokia 800 Tough sports a candy bar design and 2.4-inches QVGA display. The back camera is 2MP with flash and the phone is powered by Qualcomm 205 mobile platform. The phone supports 512MB RAM and 4GB expandable storage. It is backed by a 2,100mAh battery. Other features include support for Nano SIM card, Torch of 198 lumens, flashlight, and more.

It comes with military-grade MIL-STD-810G rating. The IP68 rating makes the phone dustproof and waterproof in up to 1.5m for 30 minutes. Nokia 800 Tough runs KaiOS as well.

Nokia 110

Nokia 110 is a dual SIM 2G feature phone with up to 32GB internal storage, FM Radio, Snake game, qVGA rear camera, and up t 14 hours of talk time. Nokia 110 features a candy bar design, available in three colour option – Ocean Blue, Pink, and Black. The company says Nokia 110 is has been designed as a device that’s all about entertainment. It succeeds the Nokia 105 and will be available for $20 from September.

Nokia 110 features a 1.77-inch QQGVA display and runs Nokia Series 30+ software platform. It supports min SIM card and a removable battery of 800mAh. Nokia 110 comes with 4MB RAM and 4MB storage. The dimensions of the phone are 115.15×49.85×1.3 mm and it weighs 74.96 g.

Nokia PowerEarbuds

Nokia Power Earbuds have also been launched. The earbuds come bundled with a 3,000mAh portable charging case, while the earbuds with a battery capacity of 50mAh each offer up to five hours of battery time. Nokia Power Earbudad is waterproof at 1m for up to 30 minutes, thanks to IPX7 rating. The graphene drivers are of 6 mm. The Power Earbuds will be available in Charcol Black and Light Grey colour options.