Here’s why the Google Pixel 4a won’t have 5G connectivity

Google’s Pixel 4a could be powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset. (Image of Pixel 3a for representation) Google’s Pixel 4a could be powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset. (Image of Pixel 3a for representation)

Google’s upcoming Pixel 4a won’t come with 5G support, the next generation of mobile networks. A report from XDA Developers claims the mid-range smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 730 chipset. This means that the smartphone will not feature 5G as the chipset only supports 4G connectivity.

The Snapdragon 730 is the same chipset that powers a number of mid-range smartphones, including the just-launched Poco X2, Realme X2, Xiaomi K20, and Samsung Galaxy A80, among others. Given that the Pixel 4a will be pitched as a mid-range smartphone, it makes sense to go with a chipset that only offers 4G connectivity.

But don’t worry, 5G isn’t ready for prime time yet. The commercial availability of 5G is years away. According to industry insiders, 5G services are expected to go live sometime in the middle of 2021 in India. So if Google launches the Pixel 4a with the 4G-only chipset, it’s okay because 5G is not available in the country. Sure, 5G networks are super fast, but 4G LTE is fast enough for most people.

The Pixel 4a has not been announced just yet, but it’s going to replace the Pixel 3a, which went on to become a success phone in the US. In fact, tech reviewers praised the Pixel 3a’s $399 price, camera performance, and battery life. The Pixel 3a featured a Snapdragon 670 processor and 4GB RAM. Read our review of Google Pixel 3a XL here.

Google Pixel 4a coming in May?

The smartphone, which is internally called “Sunfish”, will join the larger version of the Pixel 4a this summer. We are talking about the Pixel 4a XL, which will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 765 processor and 5G. The reports claim that the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL will be announced at the annual Google I/O developer conference in May.

Apple iPhone 9 could give tough competition to Pixel 4a

Several rumours suggest Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 9 towards the end of March. The device will be a spiritual successor to 2016’s iPhone SE. The “budget” iPhone 9 is expected to carry a price tag of $399, which means the phone will be pitted against Google’s forthcoming Pixel 4a.

