Here’s what to expect from Google Pixel 2018 event: Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Pixel Slate tablet, Home Hub, and more

Google is expected to announce several new products at is hardware event on October 9. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are the most anticipated devices at the event, but we won’t be surprised if Google comes up with the Pixel State tablet, Google Home Hub, a second-generation Pixelbook 2, Pixel wireless charger, an updated Google Chromecast and more. Here is everything we are expecting Google to reveal on Tuesday.

Google hardware event 2018 expectations: Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Google will unveil two new smartphones, likely to be called the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on Tuesday. Many leaks and rumours have indicated what to expect from the two smartphones. The primary difference between the two phones is the larger display size.

Physically, the Pixel 3 XL will be bigger than the Pixel 3. In terms of functionality and specifications, the two devices are going to remain exactly the same. Both the smartphones are expected to pack a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM and either 64 or 128GB of external memory.

For a change though, the two phones are expected to support wireless charging. This is the first time Google will add wireless charging support to the Pixel lineup. A wireless charging dock, called the Pixel Stand, will be announced alongside the Pixel 3 series.

As far as the camera setup is concerned, there’s nothing too surprising when it comes to specs. Like the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google will stick to a single camera setup on the Pixel 3 series. We expect that the rear shooter will be a 12.2MP snapper, while the two front shooters will both be 8.1MP — one of them being a wide-angle lens.

Google is rumoured to begin accepting pre-orders for the new phones on October 9, immediately after the event ends according to leaks. Expect the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to launch in India in the second week of October.

Google Home Hub

Don’t be surprised to see Google announcing an Amazon Echo-like device on October 9.

Don’t be surprised to see Google announcing an Amazon Echo-like device on October 9. Dubbed the Home Hub, it will have a 7-inch screen and a speaker behind it. Similar to Lenovo’s Smart Display (announced earlier this year), Google Home Hub uses the Assistant personal voice-assistant to display information on the screen. Google Home Hub will compete with Amazon’s newly announced Echo Show, which was announced last month at the company’s event in Seattle. The device might not have a built-in webcam, but it does support YouTube and other Google apps built-in.

Pixel Slate tablet

Google is expected to announce it’s first-ever Chrome OS tablet at its Pixel 3 event. It’s called Google Pixel Slate or “Nocturne” as it was previously known. The slate will be a 2-in-1 Chrome OS tablet that will come with a removable keyboard case. The tablet seems to work with the Pixel Book Pen. The Slate is said to arrive in multiple configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and an Intel i7 processor, and might even come with a fingerprint sensor. The convertible is aimed at Apple’s new iPad Pros, which are rumoured to get official sometime this month.

Google Pixelbook 2

There aren’t many leaks and rumours, so we expect the Pixelbook 2 to get a modest update.

Google will give another shot at the laptop market with the Pixelbook. There aren’t many leaks and rumours, so we expect the Pixelbook 2 to get a modest update. Instead of a redesign, the Pixelbook 2 should get a spec bump, featuring a slightly upgraded processor and more RAM. There’s a rumour that Google might launch the Pixelbook 2 with a 4K display, but it’s unclear whether that will show up on October 9.

Google Chromecast 3rd generation

Since Google hasn’t updated its Chromecast device in a few years, there’s a solid chance to see an upgraded model making its debut on October 9. Just last week, a Redditor posted an image of a Chromecast (possibly the third-generation Chromecast) purchased from a local Best Buy. Inside the box was a device that look different from the current Chromecast. We don’t know yet about any internal upgrades, but we should learn more about the new Chromecast soon.

Google event unlucky to have Pixel Watch

Despite all rumours, Google has made it clear that it will not release a Pixel watch this year. Even though a redesigned Wear OS and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 chipset are already announced, Google told Tom’s Guide it would not launch a smartwatch this year. Instead, Google will focus on helping its hardware partners leverage the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 and the redesigned Wear OS.

