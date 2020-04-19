Here’s what the iPhone 12 Pro Max might look like

Does the iPhone 12 remind you of the iPhone 4? (Image credit: Ben Geskin) Does the iPhone 12 remind you of the iPhone 4? (Image credit: Ben Geskin)

It’s only been a few days since Apple launched the new iPhone SE, yet a leaked video is already giving of what the company may be planning for its next smartphone. A video published by the YouTube Channel Everything Apple Pro claims to show the design language of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max. The video showed a 3D-printed dummy of Apple’s next big-ticket iPhone based on leaked schematics obtained by Max Weinbach, a writer for XDADevelopers. Weinbach is known for reporting on unreleased smartphones way ahead of launch.

In the video, we can see how the purported iPhone 12 Pro Max looks different from the existing iPhone 11 Pro Max. The model has the angular design that is similar to the new iPad Pros and older iPhone 5.

The design of the iPhone 12 Pro Max looks exactly what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed in a report last week, which said the successor to the iPhone 11 Pro Max would have flat steel edges. This would be a major redesign for the iPhone that we haven’t seen since the arrival of the iPhone X. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also provided similar information that the next iPhone would look similar to the iPhone 4.

The video also reveals that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a smaller notch, a cutout at the top of the display. This means the next iPhone will feature thinner display bezels. Other than that, there will be three camera lenses on the back alongside a LiDAR scanner that first launched on the iPad Pro.

Apple is reportedly working on four models in the iPhone 12 lineup. The two iPhone 12 models come with a dual-camera snapper and aluminium bodies, while the larger iPhone 12 Pro models have three cameras and stainless steel construction. All four models are expected to come with OLED panels and support 5G.

The Cupertino, California-based Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 12 series in September, though many believe the release might get delayed due to the novel coronavirus.

