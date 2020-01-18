Here’s how much Samsung’s clamshell Galaxy Z Flip could cost you

The Galaxy Z Flip (or whatever Samsung decides to call it) will look like the Motorola Razr. The Galaxy Z Flip (or whatever Samsung decides to call it) will look like the Motorola Razr.

Samsung’s next-generation foldable smartphone – likely to be called the Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Fold 2 – could retail for $860 (or approx Rs 61,097) when it launches on February 11. The unconfirmed report comes from South Korean news outlet inews24, which claims that Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone will retail between 1 million won (or approx $860) and 1.5 million won (or approx $1290). If the information is correct, it would mean that consumers will have to shell out a lot less for Samsung’s next foldable phone.

This is actually good news for those who are keen to buy a new foldable smartphone in 2020. The problem with existing foldable smartphones is the high selling price. Not just sky-high price, durability is another reason with the current-generation foldable phones. The technology is still expensive, and foldable phones are still a long way from achieving mainstream status.

Take the case of the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold. Not it was expensive, but the device proved to be a lot more fragile. Samsung had to refresh the smartphone all over again and still, it failed to impress critics. Similarly, Huawei had to delay the release of the Mate X foldable phone. Meanwhile, Motorola’s Razr was the most impressive foldable phone till date, but its delayed release date raises several questions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will probably cost $860

Samsung would not like to repeat the same mistakes it did at the time of releasing the original Galaxy Fold. Of course, the leaked price of the Galaxy Z Flip is just a rumour. But it does give us an idea about Samsung’s future strategy as far as foldable devices are concerned.

The company seems to understand that the price is crucial for the success of the foldable devices. The Galaxy Z Flip (or whatever Samsung decides to call it) will look like the Motorola Razr. In fact, Samsung has already teased the design way back in November during the annual developer’s conference.

While we are still waiting for the official name, price and availability, the Galaxy Z Flip already appears to be very exciting. It will apparently have a glass screen instead of a plastic display, which is a major improvement in durability. But unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip will not a premium smartphone. Instead, it will pack in mid-range specifications which will help to keep the price on a lower side. For comparison, the Galaxy Fold costs close to $2000 (or approx Rs 142,087).

If Samsung manages to release a decent foldable phone under $900 ( or approx Rs 63,939), that could make foldable phones appealing to a lot more people.

