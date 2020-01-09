Here’s how iPhone 11 users can participate in Apple’s ‘Night Mode’ photography contest

Apple has announced Night Mode photo challenge for iPhone 11 users. (Image credit: Bloomberg) Apple has announced Night Mode photo challenge for iPhone 11 users. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Apple is beginning the new year with an all-new Night Mode challenge. The company is calling all those who own the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max to participate in its latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ photography challenge which will be judged by a panel of professional photographers.

Users of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have time until January 29 to take stunning excellent Night Mode shots. Five photos will be selected and published to Apple Newsroom, its Instagram, Apple Stores, and even on billboards. The judges of the context include Malin Fezehai, Tyler Mitchell, Sarah Lee, Alexvi Li, Darren Soh, and Apple’s VP of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller, among others. The final five winners will be announced on March 4.

Shot on iPhone 11 Pro in Night mode by Austin Mann. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro in Night mode by Austin Mann.

Here’s how to participate in Apple’s ‘Shot on iPhone’ Night Mode contest:

*Submissions can be shared on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge, or on Weibo.

*Photographers need to mention the model name of the iPhone they used to capture take the image in the caption.

*Participating users can choose to submit their photos in the highest resolution via email to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format ‘firstname_lastname_nightmode_iPhonemodel.’

*Just remember: Submitted photos can be straight from the iPhone’s camera, edited through Apple’s edition tools in the Photos app or with third-party apps.

*The ‘Shot on iPhone’ photography content is open to those users who are 18 years of age or older. Apple employees or their immediate families are not eligible are participate in the contest.

Shot on iPhone 11 Pro in Night mode by Jude Allen. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro in Night mode by Jude Allen.

Apple will pay licensing fee to the winners

Apple says it will pay a licensing fee to the five selected winning photographers for their work. Keep in mind that by submitting your photo, you grant Apple “a royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable, non-exclusive license for one year to use, modify, publish, display, distribute, create derivative works from and reproduce the photo on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Twitter accounts, Apple Instagram (@apple), at Apple Stores, on billboards, Apple Weibo, Apple WeChat, in a third-party public photo exhibition, and any Apple internal exhibitions.”

Apple further says that in case it selects the photo to be featured in marketing materials, the company automatically gets exclusive use of the photo for the “life of the license.” Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max in Night mode by Eric Zhang.

Tips for using Night Mode on iPhone 11

Apple has offered a number of tips and tricks to take excellent low light shots using Night Mode on the iPhone 11. Just remember that when you take shots in low-light environments, the yellow Night mode icon automatically starts showing, indicating you’re shooting with Night Mode. Pay close attention to the captured time based on the scene and use a tripod to keep the shots steady.

