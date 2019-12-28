Here’s how Apple’s new iPad Pros might look like

OnLeaks has stated that it is not decided if the upcoming iPad Pros will feature a metal back, like the current gen iPad Pros or a glass one like the iPhone 11 Pro series. (Image: OnLeaks, iGeeksBlog) OnLeaks has stated that it is not decided if the upcoming iPad Pros will feature a metal back, like the current gen iPad Pros or a glass one like the iPhone 11 Pro series. (Image: OnLeaks, iGeeksBlog)

Apple is expected to refresh its iPad Pro series in March 2020. The series, which includes the iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad Pro 11-inch were launched back in 2018 and are yet to see a refresh. New renders of the upcoming Pro iPads have been made available online by OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog, showing how the upcoming devices might look like.

In the renders, we can see that the new iPads are roughly the same size to the current gen iPads. The front seems to be the same, whereas, the back consists of a few new elements, like the triple rear camera module similar to the one seen in the new iPhone 11 Pro series of smartphones.

The iPhone 11 Pro triple camera module consists of a primary sensor, a telephoto sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor, which might also be the case for the upcoming iPad Pro series refresh.

And this is #Apple‘s 2020 #iPadPro duo!

360° videos + gorgeous official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my friends over @igeeksblog -> https://t.co/xFSQcbUjLM pic.twitter.com/2UWeusxu1w — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 27, 2019

OnLeaks has stated that it is not decided if the upcoming iPad Pros will feature a metal back, like the current gen iPad Pros or a glass one like the iPhone 11 Pro series.

Reportedly, the new iPad Pros will still feature similar LCD displays to the ones we got to see on the iPad Pro 2018 lineup. They will be powered by the A13X Bionic chipset paired with 4GB of RAM.

Apart from the iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad Pro 11-inch refreshes, we might also get to see the launch of a third iPad Pro in the second half of 2020 according to earlier reports. The device will be powered by the A14x chipset and will feature a mini-LED display instead of an LCD one.

