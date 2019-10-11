Here’s how Android 10 OxygenOS will roll out on older OnePlus phones

OnePlus has announced the roadmap of its upcoming OxygenOS version based on the latest Android 10. The company has shared an OxygenOS 10 (which is based on Android 10) update schedule for its previously launched devices.

Advertising

The company is offering Android 10 out-of-the-box for the latest OnePlus 7T Pro which launched this Thursday, October 10 and the OnePlus 7T, which was unveiled barely a fortnight ago.

According to the information provided by the company on its forum, the open beta version of OxygenOS 10 for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro is already available and the rollout its official release is currently in process. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were launched back in May this year.

For OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users, the company has informed that it is going to launch the open beta version of OxygenOS 10 later this month and the official release of the same is expected sometime next month.

Advertising

Apart from these devices, the company has announced that it has ended the beta program of OxygenOS for the customers having OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T and the official release is expected by the second quarter of next year (Q2 2020).

“Friends who purchased OnePlus devices from our partners, including T-Mobile, Sprint and EE. We will work closely with our partners to deliver the best Android 10 software experience for your device,” Manu J, Global Product Operations Manager of OnePlus wrote in the blog post.

Apart from the mentioned devices, the company has not stated anything for the devices that were launched prior to OnePlus 5. These include the likes of OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

Also Read | OnePlus 7T Pro first impressions: Another power-packed flagship phone

For the past few years, OnePlus has maintained a promise for regular updates of Android versions for a period of two years, and Android security updates for a period of three years. The recent announcement does match their promise since both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T were launched back in 2017.