Watch video: Samsung testing its Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 smartphones

Samsung recently launched its next-generation foldable smartphones, which include the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. These smartphones come with a foldable design and pack some of the latest high-end specifications users can choose from. Now, Samsung has posted a video on YouTube which shows how the company tests these devices and stressing the durability of these foldable phones.

Samsung says that it has ‘spent years conducting thousands of trials, relying on diverse perspectives and developing a fresh new approach’ for the same. The company says that while testing the devices, it goes through innovative tests including environmental chamber, water resistance, S Pen usability, and a folding test.

As far as environmental chamber tests are concerned, it is said to ensure whether features such as video playback, and cameras work up to standards across various conditions including dry, humid, hot, and cold. The water resistance test shows a Galaxy Z Flip 3 entirely submerged in water, including when it is in the Flex mode.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a water resistance rating of IPX8, and officially Samsung says the device can survive 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. It should be noted that the phone is not dust-resistant.

There’s also an S Pen drawing test to ensure the performance of the stylus on the foldable display, including where it folds. The S Pen is actually run over the device several times to test for reliability. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first to support an S Pen in the foldable portfolio.

Samsung also does a folding test on the Fold and Flip phones. The phones are folded and unfolded several times by machines as part of the endurance test. They undergo folding tests to outlast 200,0001 folds — or around five years of use if folded and unfolded 100 times a day. The enhanced folding tests are said to mimic actual usage in real-world situations such as folding and unfolding using both hands.

This is presumably Samsung’s way of showing that the devices are durable and that the foldable screen can survive anything that a user might throw at it.