Roundup: Here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung is expected to release its next high-end flagship the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones early next year. Now as per a new report by tipster IceUniverse, we have got an insight into what the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra could offer once it launches. The tipster has tweeted various images and revealed some key details about the device on Twitter.

Additionally, tipster Jon Prosser of YouTube channel Front Page Tech has posted a video on YouTube, and alleged hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Twitter, which reveal the design and some of the specifications of the smartphone.



The Samsung S22 Ultra is expected to feature a design similar to what we have seen on the company’s Galaxy Note devices in the past as per a tweet by IceUniverse.

The smartphone is expected to pack a QHD+ 6.8-inch display with support for a 120 Hz AMOLED display, as well as slightly curved edges, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The report has also revealed that the smartphone may come with the highest brightness on any of Samsung’s smartphones at around 1800 nits.

As per the images, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to feature a quadruple rear camera setup which may include a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP 3X telephoto shooter, and a 10MP 10X telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S22 👀 Pre-order on February 8, 2022

Launch on February 18, 2022 pic.twitter.com/5iaAr9KrM8 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 5, 2021

The smartphone seems to sport a punch-hole cutout for its 40MP selfie camera. As per the report by IceUniverse, Samsung will enhance the details of the HM3 108MP camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be equipped with an S Pen Stylus as per reports. As per the images posted by Jon Prosser, the upcoming smartphone could feature a slot for the S-Pen, which will likely be at the bottom (left) edge of the smartphone. We will likely see the device’s speaker, a USB Type-C charging port, and antenna linings at the bottom of the device.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45-watt charging. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2200/Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC with an AMD RDNA 2 GPU.

While we do not know the exact launch date of the Samsung S22 series as of now, a report by SamMobile claims that the company could launch the S22 series in February 2022. The report also backs a previous claim from tipster Jon Prosser, suggesting the Galaxy S22 will go live in the second week of February.