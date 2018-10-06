Here is a list of devices that will receive Android Pie: OnePlus, Nokia, Xiaomi and more

Here is when these smartphones from Nokia, OnePlus, Xiaomi, HTC, Huawei, Honor and more will receive the Android 9 Pie update.

Google has launched the latest version of its mobile operating system, Android 9 Pie, a few months ago at its Google I/O developer’s conference. During the launch, the company announced that the new operating system is available on all the Pixel devices and will soon start rolling out to select devices from its partners including – OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Sony, Essential and HMD Global’s Nokia.

Subsequently, the company followed up with the release of Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), which has been optimised for smartphones with low-end specifications. Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) brings with it several features including up to 500MB of additional storage availability when compared to Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition).

Here is a list of devices that are slated to receive the Android 9 Pie update:

Android Pie for Google Pixel smartphones

Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones were among the first devices to get Pie. Nexus 6P and Nexus 5 have not received Android Pie, and there has been no intimation from the company about the same.

Android Pie for Essential smartphones

Google Pixel devices were followed by the Essential PH-1, which became the first device not under the Google umbrella to receive the Android Pie update. The phone was updated to Pie on the same day it was released.

Android Pie for OnePlus smartphones

OnePlus has already rolled out the stable build of Android 9 Pie to the OnePlus 6 smartphone. The company has confirmed that OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will be updated to Android 9 Pie. OnePlus One will also be eligible for Android 9.0 Pie updates, according to a report by XDA Developers.

Android Pie for Nokia smartphones

HMD Global has said that all Nokia Android-powered smartphones including the entry-level handset, Nokia 1 will be updated to Android Pie.

HMD Global has been quite fast when it comes to rolling out Android updates, since the day they launched their first Nokia branded smartphone. The company has said that all Nokia smartphones powered by Android will be receiving Android 9 Pie. This even includes the company’s first Android Go powered smartphone, the Nokia 1. The update will be rolling out for the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus by the end of this month. The Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8 will get the update by the end of November. Nokia 7 Plus is the only Nokia smartphone to have received the update already.

Android Pie for Motorola smartphones

Motorola devices that will receive Android 9.0 Pie update includes – Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto X4, Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus. The company confirmed in an official blog post that devices will start receiving the Pie update this fall, however, an official date has not been confirmed.

Android Pie for HTC smartphones

HTC has confirmed that its HTC U12+, HTC U11+, HTC U11, and the HTC U11 Life smartphones will get the Android 9 Pie update. However, the company did not mention the specific timeline for the rollout.

Android Pie for Huawei and Honor smartphones

Huawei kicked off its EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Beta program during IFA 2018. The devices included in the list were Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 pro, Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Honor 10, Honor View 10 and Honor Play. Reports suggest that the Honor Play and Huawei Mate 10 Pro have already started receiving the stable version of the update in Poland and Europe, respectively.

Android Pie for Sony smartphones

Sony has announced its list of smartphones that will be updated to Android 9.0 Pie.

Sony, in a blog post, revealed that it will start the process of rolling out Android 9 Pie to its smartphones in November for its XZ lineup of smartphones. The company’s XA 2 lineup of devices will start receiving the update in early 2019. The list of devices includes – Sony Xperia XZ1, Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Sony Xperia XZ2, Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium, Sony Xperia XA2, Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra, Sony Xperia XA2 Plus.

Android Pie for Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi has released MIUI 10 open beta ROM based on Android 9 Pie for its Mi Mix 2s and Mi 8 smartphones. The ROM can be flashed onto the devices manually via the recovery method or the fastboot method. Xiaomi also announced that its sub-brand Pocophone’s first smartphone the Poco F1 will soon be receiving the Android Pie update.

Android Pie for Oppo and Vivo smartphones

Oppo is yet to reveal which all of its smartphones will be receiving the Android 9 Pie update, however, there is a high chance the first Oppo device to receive the update will be its Oppo Find X smartphone.

Coming to Vivo, the company has said that it will start rolling out the Android Pie update to its devices in Q4, 2018. However, they did not mention what all devices will be getting the update.

