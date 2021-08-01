Five big battery phones to consider under Rs 15,000

If you’re on the lookout for some of the best smartphones with great battery life under Rs 15,000, there are a plethora of options that you can choose from. While there are various budget segment smartphones that offer large-size batteries as their USP, it is best to choose a device that offers an overall great user experience with balanced specifications. Thankfully we have compiled a list of the some of best smartphones under Rs 15,000 which offer a large capacity battery without comprising on other aspects of the device.

Redmi Note 10

The Redmi Note 10 runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and comes with a 5000 mAh battery. The device packs a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 60Hz screen refresh rate and 1100 nits brightness. The phone’s screen has a 20:9 Aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset, which is built on 11 nanometers (nm) technology coupled with Adreno 612 GPU for graphics. Redmi Note 10 has a quad-camera at the back with a 48MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 13MP. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front for protection. Coming to the price, the 4GB + 64GB option is available at Rs 12,999 on Amazon.

Realme Narzo 30

The Realme Narzo 30 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone packs the Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. As far as cameras are concerned the device packs a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera. Other sensors include a 2MP Depth and a 2MP Macro shooter. For selfies there is a 16MP front camera. The 4G model of the Realme Narzo 30 comes with a starting price of Rs 12,999, for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant is available at Rs 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy F41

The Samsung Galaxy F41 packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Under the hood, the smartphone packs the Exynos 9611 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device runs on Google’s Android 10 mobile operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. The company claims that the device can deliver up to 48 hours of voice calling.

On the back, the phone features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 5MP tertiary sensor with live focus support. On the front, it sports a 32MP sensor for capturing selfies. Those who are looking for a phone with a battery life of nearly two days, offer good basic performance and decent camera shots, will love this device. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at Rs 14,499 on Flipkart.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

The Redmi Note 10T 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone packs a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone runs Xiaomi’s MIUI 12, which is based on Android 11. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at Rs 13,999 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. There is a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant as well, which is priced at Rs 15,999.

Poco M3

The Poco M3 packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. For cameras, the smartphone packs a 48MP triple rear camera setup. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Poco M3 is available at Rs 12,499 on Flipkart.