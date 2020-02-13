Gupshup to power smart SMS feature on Xiaomi smartphones

The feature is now live in the latest version of MIUI 11, which the users can get by updating their compatible smartphones. The feature is now live in the latest version of MIUI 11, which the users can get by updating their compatible smartphones.

Gupshup has partnered with Xiaomi to provide smart SMS in MIUI’s messaging app. It uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable automated classification and smart visualisation of messages, which according to the company helps “users to manage their messaging inbox more efficiently.”

The feature is now live in the latest version of MIUI 11, which the users can get by updating their compatible smartphones. To update your smartphone you need to head to Settings > About device > System Updates > Check for updates. If the update shows up you can select download and install to get it.

Gupshup will process all plain text messages and display them as structured, actionable, easy-to-read cards. These cards will then be displayed in pre-designed templates, which will highlight the key information.

The pre-designed templates used include courier tracking, debit or credit transactions, flight information, movie tickets, OTPs and more.

The company claims that the “software enabling the smart SMS runs independently and sends no data externally thereby protecting user privacy and providing further data security.”

“We are extremely happy to bring Gupshup onboard and provide an improved messaging experience to all our users. MIUI has been built and customized especially for the Indian audience over the last five years. It not only tries to deliver the best user experience but also takes user feedback very seriously and incorporates it at regular intervals. We are sure that our Mi Fans and users will see value in the smart visualizations and a more interactive SMS proposition with Gupshup’s assistance,” said Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operations Officer, Xiaomi India.

