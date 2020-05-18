Smartphones that got expensive in India recently: Here’s a full list

GST hike forced smartphone manufacturers to raise prices. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) GST hike forced smartphone manufacturers to raise prices. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal)

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council announced a hike in the rate of tax on mobile phones effective April 1, 2020. After the revision, phones are now being charged at 18 per cent GST instead of 12 per cent. With the increase in the tax, smartphones were bound to get expensive and we can clearly see the effect across the brands from Apple and Samsung to Poco, Xiaomi, and Realme.

Apart from the GST hike, prices of some phones have also been affected by other reasons such as supply chain issues amid the Covid-19 lockdown. We are listing down the phones which got expensive after the tax revision.

Apple iPhone prices hiked

Apple had raised the prices of some of its iPhone models in India in March following the changes made in the Union Budget 2020 regarding import duty. After the GST hike, the Cupertino-based company raised the prices once again in April.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max now starts at Rs 1,17,100 (up from Rs 1,11,200) for the base 64GB model. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is now available for Rs 1,31,900 (up from Rs 1,25,200) and the top-end 512GB model is available for Rs 1,50,800 (up from Rs 1,43,200).

The iPhone 11 Pro now starts at Rs 1,06,600 (up from Rs 1,01,200) for the base 64GB variant. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro is now available for Rs 1,21,300 (up from Rs 1,15,200) and the top-end 512GB model is available for Rs 1,40,300 (up from Rs 1,33,200).

The iPhone 11 now starts at Rs 68,300 (up from Rs 64,900) for the base 64GB variant. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 11 is now available for Rs 73,600 (up from Rs 69,900) and the top-end 256GB model is available for Rs 84,100 (up from Rs 79,900.

The iPhone XR is now available at a new price of Rs 52,500 for the base 64GB model and the top-end 128GB variant is available for a new price of Rs 57,800.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Lite smartphones price hike

Following the GST hike, Samsung increased the prices of its flagship offering. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra now starts at Rs 97,900 instead of Rs 92,999, whereas the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 now start at Rs 77,900 (up from Rs 73,999) and Rs 70,500 (up from Rs 66,999).

The recently launched Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite have also received a price hike. The Galaxy S10 Lite now starts at Rs 42,142 (up from Rs 39,999) and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite now starts at Rs 41,000 (up from Rs 38,999).

Poco X2 gets expensive

Poco launched the Poco X2 for a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, the device is now available at Rs 16,999 after the GST hike. The 128GB storage model of the Poco X2 is now available at Rs 17,999 (up from Rs 16,999) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for Rs 20,999 (up from Rs 19,999) respectively.

Realme phones price hiked

Realme has also increased the prices of its smartphones after the GST hike. The brand’s Realme 6 smartphone now starts at Rs 13,999 instead of launch price of Rs 12,999. Similarly, the Realme 6 Pro now starts at Rs 17,999 (up from Rs 16,999), the Realme 5i is available for a starting price of Rs 9,999 (up from Rs 8,999), and the Realme X2 retails for a starting price of Rs 17,999 (up from Rs 16,999).

Oppo phones get more expensive

After the GST hike, Oppo increased the prices of its smartphones in India. The Reno2 is now available for Rs 38,990 instead of Rs 36,990; the Reno2 Z is available for Rs 27,490 instead of Rs 25,990; the Reno2 F is available for Rs 23,490 instead of Rs 21,990. Similarly, other Oppo F15 8GB is now available for Rs 21,990 instead of Rs 19,990.

Vivo phones price hike

Vivo has also increased the prices of its smartphones after the GST hike. The Vivo V17 (8GB+128GB) is available for 24,990 instead of Rs 22,990; the Vivo S1 Pro (8GB+128GB) is available for Rs 20,990 instead of Rs 18,990, Vivo S1 starts at Rs 17,990 instead of Rs 15,990, and the Vivo U20 (8GB+128GB) is available for Rs 19,990 instead of Rs 18,990.

Xiaomi phones available at increased prices

Xiaomi’s Mi and Redmi phones have also received a price hike because of the revised GST rates. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now starts at Rs 16,499 for the base variant of 6GB RAM+64GB storage up from its launch price of Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB version is now priced at Rs 17,999 instead of Rs 16,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB version at Rs 19,999 instead of Rs 18,999.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is now priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+ 64GB version up from its original price of Rs 122,999. The 6GB RAM+ 128GB version is now available at Rs 16,999 instead of Rs 15,999.

Older Xiaomi phones have also received a price hike. The Redmi Note 8 now starts at Rs 10,999, the Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Rs 15,999; the Redmi 8A Dual starts at Rs 6,999; the Redmi K20 starts at Rs 21,999; the Redmi K20 Pro now starts at Rs 26,999.

