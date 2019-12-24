Grab a discounted OnePlus 7 series smartphone in the New Year Sale

Looking to upgrade to a new phone before 2019 ends: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T or OnePlus 7T Pro are all on discount. (Image of OnePlus 7 in Red). Looking to upgrade to a new phone before 2019 ends: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T or OnePlus 7T Pro are all on discount. (Image of OnePlus 7 in Red).

The holiday season is upon us and OnePlus wants to spread some joy to those looking to upgrade to a OnePlus 7 series smartphone. As part of the New Year Sale by OnePlus, you can upgrade to a OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, or a OnePlus 7T Pro at a discounted price and on no-cost easy monthly instalments.

Launched earlier this year, the OnePlus 7 Pro packs in top-of-the-line specifications and a 90Hz display. The OnePlus 7T series upped the ante with an even faster Warp Charge 30T system. With the OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus has firmly established its premium positioning in India. The company has witnessed immense growth in popularity among Indian consumers. Now, upgrading to a OnePlus 7 series smartphone is easier with New Year Sale.

You can pick up a OnePlus 7T series smartphone on six months no-cost EMI. However, if you have an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card, you can even get 12-months no-cost EMI and own a OnePlus 7T device starting at just Rs. 2791 per month. Just go through the normal purchase process and use your HDFC Bank card using EMI option to pay – no special steps needed.

Additionally, the customers who have an HDFC Bank Debit or Credit Card can also get a flat Rs. 1500 instant discount on purchase of a new OnePlus 7T, Rs. 2000 instant discount on purchase of a OnePlus 7 Pro, and Rs. 3000 instant discount on purchase of the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The special holiday season promotion starts on December 23, 2019 and is valid till January 4, 2020. It offers a great opportunity for anyone who’s looking to upgrade their smartphone and enter the new year with a new OnePlus 7 series smartphone, while saving some money along the way.

OnePlus has registered a tremendous year-on-year growth according to a latest Counterpoint Research report and is consistently gaining both mind and market share in the country. In the premium smartphone – comprising of smartphones priced at Rs. 30,000 or higher – OnePlus leads the market ahead of Samsung and Apple.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd