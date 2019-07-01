Toggle Menu Sections
Google’s Fuchsia OS gets developer site; here are the details

Fuchsia could be the operating system that works across smartphones, tablets, and laptops. It is largely seen as the successor to Android.

Fuchsia OS could replace Android in the next five years.

Google’s Fuchsia has been in development for years, and it appears that the company now wants to speed up the development of the new operating system at the earliest. Perhaps the reason why Google has registered the domain fuchsia.dev by launching a new developer site.

First spotted by Android Police, the developer site offers more of the information about Fuchsia OS previously available on GitHub. At the moment, the site is pretty much barren but contains basic details, like Getting Started guide, a glossary, a Code of Conduct, and instructions on how to build/test apps for Fuchsia.

Currently, not much is known about Fuchsia operating system. In fact, the purpose of Fuchsia operating system is also not clear. Based on leaks and speculation, Fuchsia could be the operating system that works across smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Fuchsia is said to be a light-weight operating system and is based on micro-kernel named “Zircon.” Android, in comparison, is based on Linux. Google first acknowledged the existence of Fuchsia in 2017  At that time, Android’s VP of engineering David Burke called it an “early-stage experimental project.”

Also read: Google reveals new details about Fuchsia OS at its I/O 2019 conference

Right now, there is no release date for Fuchsia OS. The OS is still in the early stages and is a mere concept at the moment. In 2018 Bloomberg reported that Fuchsia OS could replace Android in the next five years. More than 100 engineers are reportedly working on the mysterious operating system.

