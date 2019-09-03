Google’s Android 10 expected to start rolling out to Pixel phones later today

Google’s Android 10, which is the official name for Android Q, will start rolling out to Pixel phones later today, September 3, according to a new report from 9to5Google. Right now, the Android 10 beta is available for all Pixel phones, and it looks like Google is getting ready to roll out the final version later today in the evening.

Advertising

The report is based on Canadian carrier Rogers and Telus, both of which had posted the September 3 date for Android Q update on the Google Pixel phones. The telecom carriers note that the launch of Android Q OS will start on September 3 for the original Pixel and Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL as well as the newly launched Pixel 3a series.

Telus mention the update as “Android Q + security update” for all Pixel phones, though Rogers later deleted the information from the site, adds 9to5Google.

Google confirmed the name for Android Q which is Android 10, the official version is expected to start rolling out soon. On our Pixel 3 XL review unit, which is on the Android Q beta, the software name has been upgraded to Android 10, though the official public release is still awaited. Given that the final Android Q Beta 6 was released for developers and beta testers, the final update is expected soon.

Advertising

Google’s Android 10 update will bring some new features like a system-wide dark mode, a single button-based gestures for navigation and improvements to user privacy on the operating system. Other smartphones, which will get the Android 10 update after Google’s Pixels are HMD Global’s Nokia phones, which are all Android One devices.

Read more: Three button setup vs navigation gestures? Here’s what Google learnt with Android Q

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 6 and 6T series, as well as phones from Xiaomi, vivo, Oppo, Samsung, Asus and other players will also get the Android 10 update. The rollout will depend on each manufacturer. The Android 10 update also brings an end to the era of Android OS being named after a dessert.