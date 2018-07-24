Google’s Android Oreo now running on 12.1 per cent of devices

More than 12 per cent of Android smartphones are based on Android 8.0 Oreo or Android 8.1 Oreo. More than 12 per cent of Android smartphones are based on Android 8.0 Oreo or Android 8.1 Oreo.

Android Oreo adoption appears to be increasing with nearly 12.1 percent of phones now on version 8.0 Oreo or the latest version 8.1. Version 8.0 of Android Oreo still has the edge with a 10.1 per cent devices running on this, while the latest 8.1 build is still at 2.0 per cent. This brings the total Android Oreo adoption to 12.1 percentage points. These are the latest numbers released by Google for the month of July 2018.

The rise in rollout of Oreo across smartphones can be attributed to updates being made available for various Android flagships along with new launches, which are all on the latest operating system. While the number of devices adopting Android Oreo has doubled in the past two months, the older Nougat still has the lead if one combines both version.

The 7.0 version is running on close to 21.2% per cent, while Android Nougat 7.1 has around 9.6 per cent devices, which means a total of 30.8 percentage points for this version of the operating system. Nougat launched back in 2016, which is nearly two years.

The problem of Android fragmentation still remains given that even older variants like Marshmallow and Lollipop also continue to power a large number of devices. While Marshmallow is still running on 23.5 per cent of all Android devices, with Lollipop, the version 5.0 is present on 4.2 per cent devices.

Meanwhile, version 5.1 of Lollipop is present on 16.2 per cent, which is actually more than Android Oreo 8.0 version. To put this in perspective, Android Lollipop was launched back in 2014, which is nearly fours year ago.

While Android Oreo appears to have fared better than its predecessors in terms of adoption rate, clearly it has a long way to go. We will have to wait and see if Android P does any better. The final build is expected to release in August this year.

