Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Google’s Android 13 September update brings in security, bug fixes for Pixel phones

The Android 13 September update brings in lots of security and bug fixes for Pixel users.

Google PixelGoogle has started rolling out the Android 13 September update. (Express Photo)

Last month, Google officially launched the much anticipated Android 13. Those who own Pixel 4 or a newer phone were soon able to update their devices to the latest version of Android. In a recent blog post, Google announced that it has released the September update for Pixel devices, saying that the update will be rolled out gradually starting today.

Since the update availability depends on where you live, what device you have and your network provider, it may take some time before Pixel owners are able to update their devices to the September patch. The September update bumps up the Android 13 software version to TP1A.220905.004. Google said that apart from security fixes, the Android 13 September update brings in a lot of bug fixes.

If you are experiencing after updating to Android 13, the September patch fixes an issue where certain launcher background activities caused increased battery drain.

The developers have also fixed a problem that prevented wireless charging mode from activating in certain conditions on the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro. Also, the update brings in fingerprint recognition and response improvements for Pixel 6a owners.

Google has also fixed an issue where certain Bluetooth devices or accessories were unable to connected and an issue where users would often see truncated lock screen notifications.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:04:51 pm
