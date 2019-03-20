Google’s affordable Pixel phones to be called Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL: Report

Google is working on two new mid-range smartphones. While it was initially being said that these phones will be called the Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite, a new report now suggests that Google’s upcoming mid-budget phones will be called the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL instead.

According to a recent report by 9To5google, Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be the go-to-market names for these two devices.

According to the report, the Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch OLED display and it will have a screen resolution of 2220 × 1080 pixels. It will be running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor paired with 4GB RAM. The device will come with an 8MP wide-angle front camera and a 12MP camera at the back. Pixel 3a will have a 3,000mAh battery.

Pixel 3a XL on the other hand, will be having a bigger 6-inch display, however nothing else has been mentioned about the phone in the report.

Some of the other features that Pixel 3a duo may take from Pixel 3 twins are 64 GB of inbuilt storage, eSIM support and Titan M security chip.

The camera outputs are likely to have identical image quality to the Pixel 3, however, the camera app is expected to have poorer performance.

It’s still unclear how the 3a XL differ from the 3a.

There is no word on the launch date of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones.