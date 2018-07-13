Google working on fix for camera issue that affects Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

Google working on fix for fatal camera error that affects Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL smartphones. Google working on fix for fatal camera error that affects Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

Google is aware of an issue with the Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 camera, which gives a fatal error and causes the app to crash and not work again. The company in series of a tweets to a customer confirmed that it was working on a fix for the same problem. The ‘fatal error’ on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL camera has been reported before, but recent tweets from the MadebyGoogle account confirmed that the company was working on a solution.

A customer with the Twitter handle @CiarasRamblings tweeted to the MadebyGoogle account saying that the camera on her Pixel 2 XL had stopped working due to a ‘fatal error’ At first the MadebyGoogle account replied saying that she should try and clear the cache for the camera app, and then restarting the device to see if it would solve the issue.

However, the user said that this has not worked. Even running the phone in safe mode did not solve the problem, and neither did a factory reset. Finally, Google replied that they are looking into the issue, though there’s no word on when they will roll out a fix.

Google’s reply says, “Understood. We’re aware of this issue and are looking into it. As a workaround, try temporarily putting your phone in airplane mode and then try to take a photo again. Keep us posted.” A report on PhoneArena noted that this ‘fatal error’ on the camera, where the app does not restart again, is not something new. It was also reported earlier that Google was replacing Pixel phones with the problem, but again there is no official confirmation on the same.

Check out the tweet below

I’ve tried that already and it didn’t work. I’ve also put my phone into safe mode to see if another app is affecting it and I did a factory reset but nothing has worked. I’ve only had the phone for 3 or 4 months so it’s really odd! — Ciara (@CiarasRamblings) July 8, 2018

Understood. We’re aware of this issue and are looking into it. As a workaround, try temporarily putting your phone in airplane mode and then try to take a photo again. Keep us posted. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) July 8, 2018

Pixel users have also posted on the company’s support forums about these camera problems. Users reported that the camera gets the fatal message error and then stops working altogether. It also appears that installing updates, rebooting, restarting the device does not fix the problem at all. However, some users said that turning on the Airplane mode was one possible fix for the fatal camera error.

When the Pixel 2 launched in October last year, the camera was the highlight of the device. Hopefully Google will have a fix for the issue soon.

