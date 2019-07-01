Google working on Fast Share, an Apple AirDrop like file sharing feature for Android

Google is reportedly testing a new “Fast Share” feature that would allow users to transmit photos, files, and text wirelessly to nearby devices very much like Apple’s AirDrop feature. As per 9to5Google, the new Fast Share feature will allow users to share media files not only to the Android devices, but also with Chromebooks and iPhones.

The new feature is the replacement of Google’s Android Beam file transfer system. Google revealed earlier this year that its Android Q OS will lose the support for the Android Beam. The Android Beam used a device’s NFC technology to share files and media when the two devices were placed back-to-back.

The Fast Share feature doesn’t need NFC and instead relies on Bluetooth and Location Service. 9to5Google has shared screenshots of the file transfer and it looks like a cross between Bluetooth sharing and third-party file sharing apps like Shareit and MiDrop.

The publication uncovered the Fast Share in the Android Q beta and managed to get it running on a device. The report says that the feature can be used to share files, URLs, and snippets of text to nearby devices without internet. The option is visible in the system share sheet but it can also be opened by heading to the system Settings>Google>Fast Share.

As per the report, to share files using Fast Share, users need to bring the two devices close together and select the Fast Share option (either from the system share sheet or from the Settings). Users will then need to set up the device by entering the device name and turn it on.

The feature requires Bluetooth and Location to be enabled. Rest of the process is similar to sending files Bluetooth or third-party file-sharing software.