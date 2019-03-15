Google working on a foldable smartphone? Here’s what patent shows

Foldable smartphones are the big trend for 2019. Samsung was the first to launch a foldable smartphone when they unveiled the Galaxy Fold earlier this year. They were closely followed by Huawei, who came up with the Mate X. Oppo, Xiaomi and Motorola are said to be working on their versions of foldable smartphones. And it looks like Google could be next to join the list.

The technology giant is likely to be working on a foldable smartphone, reveals a new patent. According to a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization, which was first spotted by Patently Mobile Google’s foldable phone looks quite similar to that of Motorola, which folds vertically.

According to the patent images, the Google foldable device is likely to have an inward folding display. In the images, the device can be seen partially folded as well as fully folded. The device is likely to have an organic LED (OLED) display.

The device will have a single fold, according to the patent images. The leaked patent images do not reveal much apart from the basic design of the phone. Given this is a patent, it cannot be taken as confirmation that Google will launch such a foldable phone, and that might only happen in some years.

Meanwhile, Google itself has said that Android Q will be ready to work with some of the foldable phones that coming up later this year. Android Q first beta has already been rolled out and developers will be able to test how their apps work on screens like these which support multiple app views.

The foldable phone market is expected to grow in the coming year with companies like Samsung and Huawei taking the lead. Other reports have also said that Apple could also be working on foldable products.