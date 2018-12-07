Google WizPhone WP006 is a JioPhone competitor, but its launched in Indonesia

Google has introduced a 4G smart feature phone dubbed WizPhone WP006 at its ‘Google for Indonesia’ event held in Jakarta earlier this week. The WizPhone WP006 is priced at IDR 99,000, which is approximately Rs 500. Of course, given this is a smart feature phone powered by KaiO, the comparisons with India’s JioPhone are inevitable.

The KaiOS-based WizPhone WP006 comes with a lot of features that make it different from regular feature phones, and yes this is a 4G feature phone. The JioPhone in India, and even the Nokia 8110 4G are all powered by KaiOS.

WizPhone WP006 comes with Google services like Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search and others pre-installed. It also comes with support for Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and a few other popular apps. KaiOS had announced support for all of these earlier this year. Google has also made investments into KaiOS.

Consumers in Indonesia can currently buy the WizPhone WP006 from vending machines at Alfamart stores. After which consumers can use the pre-installed All Wiz app to unlock shopping benefits in Alfamart by scanning product barcodes and making the purchase from the app.

WizPhone WP006 sports a 2.4-inch display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8905 processor paired with an Adreno 304 GPU. It comes with 512MB of RAM along with 4GB of internal storage. It features a 2MP back camera and a VGA front camera. All of this is backed by a 1,800mAh battery.

If the company decides to bring WizPhone WP006 to India it would give tough competition to JioPhone and JioPhone 2 priced at Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,999, respectively. However, there’s no word on whether Google plans to bring a smart feature phone to India.