Google to showcase ‘something exciting’ at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on Feb 11

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will launch alongside the Galaxy S20 series with Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will launch alongside the Galaxy S20 series with Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Google might have “something exciting” planned for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11 where a slew of devices including the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Buds+ could be unveiled. “Something exciting is just around the corner. See you at Unpacked,” read a tweet by Android.

The tweet clearly doesn’t reveal much but it is speculated that Google could show-off its customised Android interface for Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Z Flip will be Samsung’s second foldable device after the Galaxy Fold, though this will not be the latter’s successor. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be a clamshell phone that will fold horizontally and is likely to be less expensive than the Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to come with Android 10 version designed to work seamlessly on the foldable screen. To recall, even with support for foldable smartphones in Android 10, Samsung worked with the Android developer community as well as other partners to design a completely new UX for the Galaxy Fold. The company relied on Google for integrated OS support from Android.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could be no different and the smartphone could come with a customised user-interface designed in collaboration with Google, which is what Android seems to be suggesting in its teaser tweet. Of course, we will need to wait for an official launch to know more.

Reports also hint at Google Duo integration in Samsung’s messaging app for Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip. However, it seems unlikely that this announcement will take place at Samsung’s global Unpacked event given the feature is speculated for just the South Korean market. According to The Korea Herald (via SamMobile), Samsung is in talks a carrier in South Korea as well as Google for the integration.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will launch alongside the Galaxy S20 series with Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The top-end Ultra variant is said to ship with a 108MP main rear camera sensor with support for 100X Space Zoom feature which will be the highlight. Apart from the new smartphones, Samsung is also expected to unveil its second-generation Galaxy Buds+ as well as the Galaxy Home smart speaker.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd