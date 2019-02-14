Google to launch Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 4 and Pixel Watch later this year: Report

Google’s 2019 hardware lineup is stronger than ever, with as many as five new products will be launched this year. According to a report from Japanese business newspaper Nikkei, Google plans to launch its first budget Pixel-branded smartphone this year, alongside the Pixel 4, a new Pixel smartwatch, a new Google Home smart speaker, and a new Nest security camera.

The report details a lineup of devices which are already known to many, including the Pixel 3 Lite. Nikkei claims Google has plans to launch its “first non-premium” smartphone model aimed at price-sensitive consumers, especially those in emerging markets. The publication reiterates many previous reports that a budget Pixel phone, likely to be called the Pixel 3 Lite, will be launched later this year.

According to Nikkei, the so-called budget Pixel smartphone is expected to be priced lower than Apple iPhone XR’s price tag, meaning it will also be a lot cheaper than Google’s own Pixel 3. The iPhone XR and Pixel 3 are priced at $749 and $799, respectively.

Android Police previously reported that the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite would launch as Verizon exclusive in the US in “early spring”. The phones are expected to have mid-range specifications but will likely have the same high-quality camera as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL though.

As expected, Google will also launch the Pixel 4 smartphone later this year, as well as a slew of new devices: a new Google Home speaker, a new Nest security camera, and a Pixel-branded smartwatch. It’s no secret that Google has been rumoured to launch a Pixel-branded smartwatch for a while now.

The company’s WearOS has failed to make a huge dent in the smartwatch market as Google’s third-party partners couldn’t able to compete with Apple Watch. Speculation is rife that Google might unveil its own smartwatch to compete with Apple Watch.

The Mountain View-based Google recently bought Fossil’s smartwatch technology for $40 million, plus the company is currently looking for a VP of hardware engineering for its wearables team, as well as Wearable Design Manager. This does not indicate that a smartwatch will be launched this year but it does show that Google is seriously looking at the smartwatch market.

Google’s interest in hardware is not something unknown. The company has been scaling its hardware ambitions, thanks to the success of its Google Home smart speakers and Pixel smartphone series. A report by Strategy Analytics claims that Google’s Pixel brand is the fast-growing smartphone brand with 43 per cent year-over-year growth in the US.