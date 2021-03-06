Google tipped to launch its next Pixel device on June 11

Google will reportedly launch its next Pixel device in June this year. As per tipster Jon Prosser, who usually gives leaks and insights about the upcoming Apple products, the tech giant will launch a Pixel device and the new Pixel buds on June 11, 2021. The tipster also mentioned that he is not sure which Pixel device will be unveiled at the event.

Google launched its flagship Pixel 5 device in October last year and is unlikely to launch its successor this early. However, the device launching in June could be the Pixel 5a which would still be a few months early.

Google stuff: New Pixel Buds coming mid-April. New Google phone scheduled for June 11, 2021. Not sure exactly which one it is just yet. 🤔 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 pic.twitter.com/vjOzT4M7nx — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 5, 2021

Recently, renders for Google Pixel 5a also surfaced. There were barely any design changes from Pixel 4a 5G as it seemed almost identical to it. However, the dimensions were a little different making the upcoming device a bit thicker and taller. The phone also had a 6.2-inch OLED screen but the refresh rate has not been revealed. Maybe the affordable version borrows a 90Hz refresh rate from the Pixel 5. The camera also looked similar to the Pixel 4a 5G. A cutout selfie camera on the front and a dual-camera setup on the back. There are no leaks about the processor it will be powered by but it is likely to be one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700 series.

Earlier, the tipster also revealed that Google is working on a Pixel smartphone with a foldable display. As per a report by The Elec, Google among other companies has requested Samsung to make the foldable panel. The report also reveals the size of the foldable OLED screen will be 7.6-inch. The size of the panel is the same as the one used on the South Korean smartphone maker’s Galaxy Z Fold 2.