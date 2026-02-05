Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series

Google announced on Thursday that it will launch a new AI-powered Pixel 10a on February 18, aiming to bring enhanced AI functionality to a less expensive phone and marking the debut of its popular A-series smartphone. The announcement was made through a YouTube video, surprising many as the launch is taking place earlier than expected.
The short teaser confirms the Pixel 10a and its design, which looks largely identical to its predecessor. However, the key change appears to be a flat dual-camera setup on the back that sits completely flush with the device. Last year’s model featured a raised lip around the pill-shaped camera cutout. Google has remained tight-lipped about the Pixel 10a’s hardware specifications so far.
Google has been releasing low-cost Pixel smartphones for some time, and the company is seeking growth in markets such as India, Japan and the US through the Pixel 10a, which will serve as the entry-level device in the Pixel 10 series.
Budget Pixel A-series devices are important to Google as they help bring new customers into its growing Pixel ecosystem. These devices often receive support for the latest Gemini features, making them Google’s least expensive new phones that can still access capabilities such as Gemini Live and Circle to Search.
Google’s current lineup includes the Pixel 10, which starts at $799, the more powerful Pixel 10 Pro at $999, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL with a larger display starting at $1,199. The company also offers a foldable smartphone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which starts at $1,799.
The Pixel 10a has the potential to boost Google’s market share in India and other markets where more consumers are seeking a premium smartphone experience at a lower price. At the same time, Pixel smartphones act as a funnel for Google’s artificial intelligence services and subscriptions over the long term. Google’s Gemini models are widely considered to be more advanced than Apple Intelligence, the AI feature set powering the iPhone.
For smartphone makers, artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming a key battleground, even though AI has yet to emerge as a primary driver of smartphone sales.
The Pixel 10a arrives ahead of the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series and the potential debut of Apple’s iPhone 17a, which typically launches in March. Last year’s Pixel 9a started at $499, though it remains to be seen whether Google will maintain the same price, as the industry is under pressure to raise smartphone prices due to higher RAM costs.
