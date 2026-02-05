Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series

The Pixel series gives Google the ability to showcase the premium experience compares with that of the iPhone. (Image credit: Google)

Google announced on Thursday that it will launch a new AI-powered Pixel 10a on February 18, aiming to bring enhanced AI functionality to a less expensive phone and marking the debut of its popular A-series smartphone. The announcement was made through a YouTube video, surprising many as the launch is taking place earlier than expected.

The short teaser confirms the Pixel 10a and its design, which looks largely identical to its predecessor. However, the key change appears to be a flat dual-camera setup on the back that sits completely flush with the device. Last year’s model featured a raised lip around the pill-shaped camera cutout. Google has remained tight-lipped about the Pixel 10a’s hardware specifications so far.