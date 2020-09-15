Google sets ‘Launch Night In’ event for September 30: Here’s what to expect

Google will be holding its annual hardware event “Launch Night In” on September 30 at 11:00 am PT (11:30 pm IST). Much like in the past years, the company is expected to unveil refreshed hardware devices, including new Pixel smartphones. Usually, Google’s hardware event is an in-person affair. However, this time the event will be online only, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. That being said, Google’s “Launch Night In” will be streamed live to the public on September 30. Here’s what to expect:

Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G)

Google previously confirmed plans to launch a Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G this fall. Speaking of Pixel 5, this phone will be a premium mid-range device. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor along with 5G support. The phone is said to be crafted out of aluminum and feature a 5.8-inch 90Hz or 120Hz OLED display. The device is expected to get a dual-camera setup on the back.

As far as the Pixel 4a 5G is concerned, this one will be a 5G-ready version of the Pixel 4a. It will reportedly have a plastic build and a 6.1-inch 60Hz display. Like Pixel 5, the Pixel 4a 5G will also feature a dual-camera setup on the back. The differences between camera optics are still unknown.

New Chromecast

Rumour mills are predicting a Chromecast refresh as well. Early leaks suggest the new Chromecast, internally known as “Sabrina”, will run Android TV and come with a remote. The new Chromecast is said to be drastically different from the previous generation Chromecast streaming devices. The current-generation Chromecast requires users to pull out their phones each time they need to pause their show, or skip to the next episode. With the new Chromecast rumoured to be coming up with a Bluetooth remote with a microphone and dedicated Google Assistant button will make it easy to control the content the TV.

New smart home speaker

A brand new Nest-branded Google Home speaker will also be announced on September 30. Google teased a new Nest Home speaker in July, by releasing an image and a video of the device. The new speaker will sit somewhere in between the Google Home and Google Home Max. The latest smart speaker from Google should be seen as a replacement of the original Google Home.

