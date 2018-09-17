Google accidentally enables battery saving settings on charged Android Pie devices

Google accidentally enabled battery saving feature on phones running Android Pie Google accidentally enabled battery saving feature on phones running Android Pie

Google has accidentally enabled the battery saver feature remotely on some phones running the latest Android 9.0 Pie. While most devices these days switch on the battery saver mode automatically when the battery percentage drops to a certain level, a new report revealed that a few Pixel owners noticed the Battery Saver feature seemingly switched on even when the device was ‘almost fully charged.’

According to Android Police, many Pixel users have found that their devices’ usual battery saver mode was altered and the settings kicked in even when the devices were almost fully charged. While Android Police initially predicted it to be a minor bug in the latest Android version, it was Google that accidentally enabled the feature.

The company’s Pixel team acknowledging the issue posted a message on Reddit saying that “it was an internal experiment to test battery saving features that was mistakenly rolled out to more users than intended.”

“We have now rolled battery saver settings back to default. Please configure to your liking. Sorry for the confusion,” the Pixel team wrote on the Reddit post.

Apparently, the issue was not limited to Pixel devices. According to Android Police, devices like Essential Phone, Nokia 7 Plus and OnePlus 6 running Android Pie beta faced the ‘strange bug’ too. While Google mistakenly deployed the feature ‘publicly,’ both Google and Apple, can remotely force updates or changes on Android and iOS devices to protect users safety and security in ‘drastic’ situations.

