Google releases Android Q Beta 4, bringing new APIs and support for Pixel 3a/3a XL

Google has started rolling out the Android Q Beta 4 update for all eligible devices in the Android Developers program. The download links for the same are already live on the Google Developers website and the company has started sending the update over the air (OTA) to the devices running Beta 3.

The new beta consists of the latest Android Q system images, the final Android Q developer APIs, the official API 29 SDK and updated build tools for Android Studio. These will help developers to start testing and building apps for compatibility with Android Q.

The new beta update also enables the users to remove notifications by swiping from any side. It also brings back the rotation lock button, which wasn’t spotted in any other previous builds of Android Q.

The company has also added the Dynamic System Updates (DSU) feature that allows users to temporarily run a different version of Android on their device. However, this feature is currently only available in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones.

The company has stated that this beta release also brings fixes for known bugs and errors. These include fixes for the PiP mode breaking for YouTube when gestures are enabled, broken metadata on videos in Google Photos and incompatibility with several banking apps.

This update also brings back support for adding the beta to Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones. Google had earlier removed both of these devices from the compatibility list stating that there are a few bugs on these smartphones.