Google releases Android Q Beta 2 update: Foldable smartphone support, Bubbles and more

Google has announced the release of its Android Q Beta 2 update, which is now available for all the three generations of Pixel smartphones. The first beta build was released last month and the company claims to have since then received thousands of bug reports, which it has worked on fixing with the second beta build.

The company has stated that it’s happy to have such a passionate community, which is helping it move towards releasing the final version of the new OS build later this year.

Android Q introduces a lot of new features, one of which is the new Bubbles notification feature. This new feature will float on top of apps across the system and will allow users to carry functionalities of an app with them all across the operating system. The company states that Bubbles are perfect for messaging apps as you can keep a conversation going with people even when you move from app to app.

Android Q Beta 2 also comes with a foldable device emulator to help Android developers write apps for smartphones with foldable displays. As of now, the emulator has two different hardware configurations to encompass the Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X smartphones.

One configuration goes from a 4.6-inch display to a 7.3-inch display, whereas the other configuration goes from a 6.6-inch display to an 8-inch display. The emulator is available for developers to use on Android Studio 3.5 canary release channel as an Android Virtual device.

The update also brings a new API, which gives developers the ability to choose which side of a device’s microphone to use when recording audio. This according to the company will allow developers to select which microphone will record better audio for the use case of their app.