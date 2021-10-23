Google Pixel smartphone users have reported that the latest Android 12 update is causing app crashes and touch response issues. Google released its latest Android OS update earlier this week to enhance the user experience with Google’s new Material You design language and several underlying improvements. Read on to know more.

Google Pixel users are facing issues after updating to Android 12

Many Google Pixel users have reported the issues on online platforms such as Google’s support forums and Twitter. Users have asserted that they started facing lag and other issues such as unresponsive touchscreen, soon after they updated their Pixel phones to Android 12.

Must Read | Android 12: The biggest features coming to your smartphone

It is being said that these issues are not limited to a particular device and have impacted most of the recent Pixel smartphones. These include the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

Some of the users have also complained about apps crashing as well as battery draining much quicker than before. The company has not yet acknowledged the issues that are apparently caused because of the Android 12 update.

Google released the Android 12 update alongside its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google’s latest operating system offers new interface-level changes through the Material You design language. The update also brings new privacy-focused features such as the ability to share approximate location and a new Privacy Dashboard to detail app permission settings.