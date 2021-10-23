scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 23, 2021
MUST READ

Google Pixel users are facing issues after updating to Android 12

Google Pixel phone users have reported that after updating their smartphone to Android 12, the devices are plagued by various issues. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
October 23, 2021 3:41:57 pm
Google, Google Pixel, Android 2 issues, Google Pixel issues, Google Pixel update, Google Android 12, Pixel android 12 issues, Google newsGoogle's Android 12 update is reportedly causing issues with Pixel devices (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Google Pixel smartphone users have reported that the latest Android 12 update is causing app crashes and touch response issues. Google released its latest Android OS update earlier this week to enhance the user experience with Google’s new Material You design language and several underlying improvements. Read on to know more.

Google Pixel users are facing issues after updating to Android 12

Many Google Pixel users have reported the issues on online platforms such as Google’s support forums and Twitter. Users have asserted that they started facing lag and other issues such as unresponsive touchscreen, soon after they updated their Pixel phones to Android 12.

Must Read |Android 12: The biggest features coming to your smartphone

It is being said that these issues are not limited to a particular device and have impacted most of the recent Pixel smartphones. These include the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

Some of the users have also complained about apps crashing as well as battery draining much quicker than before. The company has not yet acknowledged the issues that are apparently caused because of the Android 12 update.

Google released the Android 12 update alongside its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google’s latest operating system offers new interface-level changes through the Material You design language. The update also brings new privacy-focused features such as the ability to share approximate location and a new Privacy Dashboard to detail app permission settings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Tech

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Oct 23: Latest News