Google could launch the Pixel 6 series on September 13, says report

Monday, August 30, 2021
Google may launch its next line of flagship smartphones a day before Apple is expected to release the iPhone 13 series.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
August 30, 2021 2:50:17 pm
google pixel 6, pixel 6, pixel 6 pro, tensor chip, tensor chip pixel 6, google custom processor, pixel 6 india price, pixel 6 pro specsGoogle recently revealed a few official details around the upcoming Pixel 6 Series, including the new design. (Image Source: Google)

Google may launch the Pixel 6 smartphone soon, as per a Weibo tipster. The company has already revealed key details of its Pixel series smartphones — Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The flagship smartphones will feature a new design and the company’s own Tensor chipset. Although, Google has still not officially confirmed the launch date of the device, the new report states that the possible launch of the Pixel 6 series smartphones could happen on 13 September.

If this is indeed true, Google will launch the next line of flagship smartphones a day before Apple is expected to release the iPhone 13 series. Additionally, Google has already confirmed that the upcoming Pixel 6 lineup will go on sale this fall.

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Everything you need to know about Google's flagship phones

Google has already revealed some specifications of its Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6 will come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display offering a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Pro model will get a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

While the vanilla variant will come with a dual-camera setup on the back, the Pixel 6 Pro will get a triple-camera setup — a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 4x telephoto lens.

One of the key features that we will get to see with the launch of the Pixel 6 series will be the processor. The Google 6 series will be powered by Google’s own chipset — Tensor, which is made especially for Pixel devices. The smartphones will also get improvements with regards to on-device AI and ML capability and will have significant improvement in translation, captioning, and dictation. The chipset is likely to be an unreleased Samsung Exynos 9855 SoC.

