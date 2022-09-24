Google Pixel tablet specs leaked: Here’s what we know so far

Earlier in May this year, Google gave us some hints on the new products they were working on. This included various devices like the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and the Pixel tablet.

Talking about the Pixel tablet, the Google I/O conference showed us only rendered marketing videos, skipping out on important details. But a recent leak from tipster Kuba Wojciechowski via 91mobiles has revealed some Pixel tablet specifications like the internal storage and screen size.

It looks like the information was leaked when the Pixel tablet entered the engineering validation test phase (EVT). In case you are unaware, this is what happens when a device finalises the hardware and completes the prototyping stage.

Coming to the specs, it looks like the Pixel tablet will be available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. Rumour also has it that the tablet will have a 10.95-inch screen, dual cameras on the back, support Wi-Fi 6 and come with a stylus developed by Google itself.

Also, during the engineering validation testing phase (EVT), Google shipped some Pixel tablets to India, indicating that the company might launch the tablet in India as well. This is in line with a previous report that suggested Google will be launching the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro in the country as well.

Speculations also suggest the upcoming Pixel tablet will be powered by the first-generation Tensor chipset. Some time ago, the tipster said that it will be the first device to ship with a 64-bit Android 13 and will not have GPS and proximity and barometer sensors. More concrete details on the tablet should be available on October 6 during Google’s launch event.