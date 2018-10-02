Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Google Pixel Slate tablet could run Chrome OS and Windows 10: Report

Google's Pixel Slate Chrome OS tablet could run Windows 10 as a dual-boot option. The device is expected to launch on October 9.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2018 2:53:44 pm

Google Pixel Slate, Google Pixel Slate dual-booting, Google Pixel Slate Windows 10, Google Pixel Slate Chrome OS, Google Pixel tablet, Google Pixel Slate release date, Google Google Pixel Slate could allow users to dual-boot Chrome OS and Windows 10. (Image of Google Pixelbook for representation)

Google is expected to announce the Pixel Slate, the company’s first ever Chrome OS-powered tablet, on October 9. Interestingly, the tablet will come with dual-boot capability. According to a commit spotted by 9to5Google, the tablet may also support Windows 10.

The company is evidently testing Windows 10 on a machine codenamed “Nocturne” which the publication claims could be the Pixel Slate. One of the quotes discovered in the code reads, “Windows 10 will BSOD early during boot […] with the way things are currently laid out.” An earlier version of this change read “I’ve got an OS that can’t boot with the way things are currently laid out.”

However, it looks like it may not support dual-booting Windows 10 feature, at least, the time of launch. The commit states that “Windows 10 will BSOD early during boot with ACPI_BIOS_ERROR…with the way things are currently laid out”.

The Pixel Slate is said to mimic the design language of the Microsoft Surface Pro, featuring a magnetic connector that lets users attach and detach keyboard. Other details, including its specifications and pricing, are not available at the moment.

HOT DEALS

Also readGoogle Pixel 3 Japan teaser video shows ‘Active Edge’ display

Google is likely to make the Pixel Slate official at its high-profile event on October 9 in New York City. Other than the Pixel Slate, the company is expected to announce the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixelbook 2, Google Home Hub, 3rd generation Chromecast, and Pixel Stand. The latter device will be a wireless charger.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Watch Now
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Buzzing Now
Advertisement