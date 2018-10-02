Google Pixel Slate tablet could run Chrome OS and Windows 10: Report

Google Pixel Slate could allow users to dual-boot Chrome OS and Windows 10. (Image of Google Pixelbook for representation)

Google is expected to announce the Pixel Slate, the company’s first ever Chrome OS-powered tablet, on October 9. Interestingly, the tablet will come with dual-boot capability. According to a commit spotted by 9to5Google, the tablet may also support Windows 10.

The company is evidently testing Windows 10 on a machine codenamed “Nocturne” which the publication claims could be the Pixel Slate. One of the quotes discovered in the code reads, “Windows 10 will BSOD early during boot […] with the way things are currently laid out.” An earlier version of this change read “I’ve got an OS that can’t boot with the way things are currently laid out.”

However, it looks like it may not support dual-booting Windows 10 feature, at least, the time of launch. The commit states that “Windows 10 will BSOD early during boot with ACPI_BIOS_ERROR…with the way things are currently laid out”.

The Pixel Slate is said to mimic the design language of the Microsoft Surface Pro, featuring a magnetic connector that lets users attach and detach keyboard. Other details, including its specifications and pricing, are not available at the moment.

Google is likely to make the Pixel Slate official at its high-profile event on October 9 in New York City. Other than the Pixel Slate, the company is expected to announce the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixelbook 2, Google Home Hub, 3rd generation Chromecast, and Pixel Stand. The latter device will be a wireless charger.

