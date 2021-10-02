Google Pixel phones get automatic emergency video recording feature

Google has added a new emergency video recording feature to its Personal Safety app, which is exclusively available for Pixel Android phones. The app already offers had various features, including a safety check-in feature that helps automatically inform your emergency contacts if you don’t respond. The feature can also automatically dial 911 if it detects you’ve been in a car accident.

Now, XDA-Developers and Android Police have spotted a new feature in the Personal Safety app, that can automatically record video if a user activates the built-in Emergency SOS. The feature can be found in the Personal Safety app’s settings section on a Google Pixel phone. To activate the Emergency SOS, you will need to press the phone’s power button five times.

As per a report by The Verge, the feature informs users, that it is capable of recording a video for up to 45 minutes once you activate it. It is important to note that your phone should have enough storage for the feature to work as intended. The video will then automatically get backed up to your Google Account provided there’s an internet connection, where it will be stored for seven days.

If you wish to send the link for that video file to any Emergency Contacts you’ve selected, you can do so using the app. When the feature is active, users will still be able to use their phone with a minimized viewfinder and notification icon to indicate that a recording is happening.

Additionally, the SOS can perform other tasks depending on your settings, including calling 911, choosing to play (or not play) an alarm sound and sharing information with your emergency contacts.