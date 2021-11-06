Google Pixel Fold to reportedly launch in 2022: Here’s everything we know so far

Google is widely expected to launch its first Pixel foldable phone early next year. As of now, the company hasn’t officially announced an exact launch date of the smartphone, but some camera details have surfaced online ahead of the release.

As per a report from 9to5Google, the foldable device will not pack the same camera hardware found on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The report citing the latest Google Camera APK files, states that the foldable Pixel phone will feature a camera setup similar to last year’s Pixel 5. This means the foldable Pixel smartphone will come with the 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor that was first used in the Pixel 3.

To recall, Google’s foldable smartphone first came into the limelight back in August 2020. The device was in development under the codename “Passport” and was initially scheduled to launch in late 2021. The ‘Passport’ variant of the device was speculated to feature a 7.6-inch folding LTPO display made by Samsung with support for a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

However, some reports are now suggesting that Google has shifted from the original Passport model to a new foldable phone, which is now being called ‘Pipit.’ If rumours and leaks are to be believed, the upcoming Google Pixel foldable smartphone could pack a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor, which could be paired with an ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The foldable smartphone could also include two 8MP Sony IMX355 sensors, one tagged as ‘inner and the other as ‘outer.’ The rest of the details related to this device are still under wraps.

Besides, Google’s Android 12L, a new OS that is being developed for tablets and foldable devices, is set to launch in the first half of 2022. So, the Pixel Fold smartphone could launch around the same time.