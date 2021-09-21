Google Pixel Fold coming before the end of this year?

Google may launch its first foldable smartphone; the Pixel Fold, later this year as per various leaks. The foldable Google Pixel smartphone is reportedly codenamed as “Passport” and is expected to launch by the end of this year, as per a tweet by tipster Evan Blass. He further added that Google has been working on the foldable smartphone for over two years.

The Google Pixel Fold is speculated to feature a 7.6-inch folding LTPO display made by Samsung. The display could offer support for 120Hz screen refresh rate. Sadly, we do not know much about the specifications of the Google Pixel Fold as of now. The device will likely compete with the Galaxy Z Fold series once it launches.

To recall, this is not the first time that Google Pixel Fold’s launch timeline has been hinted at. A previous tweet by David Naranjo, Senior Director, Display Supply Chain Consultants hinted at the device launching in the fourth quarter of 2021. It report also suggested that the Google Pixel Fold will pack an LTPO OLED display.

Check out Blass’ tweet below

Heard from someone I trust that the foldable Pixel — codename: Passport, retail branding: unknown — will indeed launch before the end of the year. Apparently they’ve been working on this device for over two years, and if the P6 is any indication, it’ll be worth a look. — E (@evleaks) September 20, 2021

But ‘Passport’ which is presumably more like the Galaxy Z Fold in style and form factor is not the only foldable phone that the company might be working on. Another report by 9to5Google says that details in ‘Android 12.1’ have hinted at a second foldable device codenamed ‘JumboJack.’ The report adds that it looks like Jumbojack is being used as a tested device and is the only foldable running Android 12.

Google has so far only confirmed that both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are coming for sure powered by the company’s new Tensor processor. The foldable phones might still need a lot more testing given that this will be a newer form-factor for Google to adopt.