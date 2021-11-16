scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Google Pixel Fold cancelled? Here’s what we know so far

Google may have canceled its plan to launch a foldable phone in the near future.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 16, 2021 2:06:07 pm
Google, Pixel Fold cancelled, Google Pixel Fold, Google Pixel Fold, Google Pixel Fold launch, Google Pixel Fold specifications, Pixel Fold launch date, Google Pixel newsGoogle was previously expected to launch its first foldable smartphone under the Pixel lineup soon which would take on Samsung's foldable devices (Image source: Express photo/Representational)

Google is said to have been working on a foldable smartphone for a while now and was expected to release its first Pixel foldable phone early next year. Now as per a new report by Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants, Google may have canceled its plan to launch the foldable phone in the near future.

As per the report, Google has canceled orders for the equipment that would have been required for the Pixel Fold. The company is not expected to launch the device until at least the first half of 2022.

Google will most likely launch the stable version of Android 12L in March, which has been designed for tablets and foldable phones. This made it seem all the more plausible that the company would also launch its Pixel Fold in the same month. Additionally, code found in the Google Camera app had also indicated that the device would be released in 2022.

To recall, a report from 9to5Google had indicated that the foldable device will not pack the same camera hardware found on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The report citing the latest Google Camera APK files, mentioned that the foldable Pixel phone will feature a camera setup similar to last year’s Pixel 5.

Google’s foldable smartphone first came into the spotlight back in August this year. The device was in development under the codename “Passport” and was initially scheduled to launch in late 2021. However, later reports suggested that Google has shifted from the original Passport model to a new foldable phone, called ‘Pipit.’

