Google Pixel drop brings new features to Pixel 6 and 7 series, Pixel Watch

Google has released its latest Pixel drop release, with new features for its supported Pixel series smartphones. Unlike previous releases, the new Pixel drop also brings new features to the Pixel Watch.

Here’s a quick look at all the new features Pixel smartphone and Pixel Watch users get after the new update.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series: What’s new?

Google Pixel 7 series users get the new VPN by Google One at no extra cost with the latest update. While the VPN was available already, it was accessible only by Google One subscribers with a 2TB plan or above. With the new update, the feature comes to everyone with a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.

Security and Privacy Settings have also been unified in the Android Settings app now, allowing for all the settings to be found in one place. There are also new action cards on top of the Settings app that will notify Pixel users of any security risks and provide easy steps to rectify the same.

A new clear calling feature now enhances the voice quality and reduces background noise during calls. A new feature for the Pixel Recorder app identifies and labels individual speakers, while also offering line breaks.

Meanwhile, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users will get cough and snore detection which can be accessed through Bedtime mode. Digital Car Key support lets users start and unlock a compatible car with your phone.

Pixel Watch: What’s new?

For users of the Pixel Watch, a new feature called the Fitbit Sleep Profile feature will be available as long as they are also subscribed to Fitbit Premium subscription. New Pixel Watch buyers will also have the subscription for free for the first six months.