scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Google Pixel drop brings new features to Pixel 6 and 7 series, Pixel Watch

Here are all the new features that you can expect with the new Pixel drop feature update.

google pixel 6, pixel 6, pixel 7, google pixel 7, pixel feature drop,The new Pixel feature drop brings new features for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series. Check it out here. (Image Source: Google)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Google has released its latest Pixel drop release, with new features for its supported Pixel series smartphones. Unlike previous releases, the new Pixel drop also brings new features to the Pixel Watch.

Here’s a quick look at all the new features Pixel smartphone and Pixel Watch users get after the new update.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series: What’s new?

Google Pixel 7 series users get the new VPN by Google One at no extra cost with the latest update. While the VPN was available already, it was accessible only by Google One subscribers with a 2TB plan or above. With the new update, the feature comes to everyone with a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.

Security and Privacy Settings have also been unified in the Android Settings app now, allowing for all the settings to be found in one place. There are also new action cards on top of the Settings app that will notify Pixel users of any security risks and provide easy steps to rectify the same.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...

A new clear calling feature now enhances the voice quality and reduces background noise during calls. A new feature for the Pixel Recorder app identifies and labels individual speakers, while also offering line breaks.

Also Read |Google Pixel 7 review: The ‘best’ new Android flagship?

Meanwhile, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users will get cough and snore detection which can be accessed through Bedtime mode. Digital Car Key support lets users start and unlock a compatible car with your phone.

Pixel Watch: What’s new?

For users of the Pixel Watch, a new feature called the Fitbit Sleep Profile feature will be available as long as they are also subscribed to Fitbit Premium subscription. New Pixel Watch buyers will also have the subscription for free for the first six months.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 06:25:37 pm
Next Story

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has a wish list for Parliament’s Winter Session: Prime Minister should listen to the Opposition

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close