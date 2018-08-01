Google Pixel and Pixel XL now officially supported by LineageOS ROM

This new LineageOS recovery is developed focusing on devices with the A/B partitioning scheme like all of the Google Pixel devices. This new LineageOS recovery is developed focusing on devices with the A/B partitioning scheme like all of the Google Pixel devices.

Cyanogen Mod was one of the most popular custom ROMs which has now been succeeded by LineageOS. Both of which have offered their custom ROM on Google’s Nexus-branded devices. However, the ROMs were never officially supported on any of the Pixel devices. Now, LineageOS has released version 15.1 on top of Google’s Android 8.1 operating system for the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

This new LineageOS recovery is developed focusing on devices with the A/B partitioning scheme like all of the Google Pixel devices. It might be good news for the original Pixel device owners considering Android P might be the last major official software update that the devices will get.

Google Pixel sports a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, whereas the Pixel XL sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. Both the devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor paired with Adreno 530 GPU. Both the devices come in two internal storage variant, 4GB of RAM/32GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM/128GB internal storage.

Also Read: Google releases final preview of Android P beta for Pixel, Pixel 2 phones

Both the devices sport the same cameras on the front and back. On the back, the devices sport a 12.3MP Sony IMX378 camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, they feature a 8MP Sony IMX179 camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C port.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd