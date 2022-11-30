Google Pixel 7a renders leaked: Here’s what we know so far

A few months ago, Google launched the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, these phones ran on Android 13 out of the box and introduced some Pixel-exclusive features like clear calling, guided frame and more.

According to a tweet by the known tipster OnLeaks, the Pixel 7a might look similar to the Pixel 7 series phones but with slightly thicker bezels and a bigger chin on the bottom of the phone. The Pixel 7a is expected to sport the recently launched Tensor G2 chipset and might come in a plastic finish as opposed to the glass back on the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

And now, in order to end up that day the #FutureSquad way, here comes your very first and very early look at the #Google #Pixel7a! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/l2Cjd5Vd38 pic.twitter.com/torwf8n4QH — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 29, 2022

The tweet by Onleaks also shed some light on 5K renders of the phone along with the dimensions of the product, which suggest the Pixel 7a might be a little thicker compared to the Pixel 6a thanks to the camera bump.

Google Pixel 7a to come with 90Hz screen, wireless charging, brand new dual rear camera setup – details below 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/IWy77Kwsmd — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) November 11, 2022

Earlier this month, another known tipster Kuba Wojciechowski suggested that the Pixel 7a will have a 90Hz screen and a new rear dual camera setup featuring a combination of Sony IMX787 and Sony IMX712 sensors. The upcoming pocket-friendly Pixel will also reportedly get support for 5W wireless charging.