Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Google Pixel 7a renders leaked: Here’s what we know so far

The Pixel 7a might finally bring support for wireless charging on Google's budget device.

Pixel 7a, Pixel 7a rumours, Pixel 7a specsThe Pixel 7a with have a rear dual camera setup. (Image Source: Express Photo)

A few months ago, Google launched the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, these phones ran on Android 13 out of the box and introduced some Pixel-exclusive features like clear calling, guided frame and more.

According to a tweet by the known tipster OnLeaks, the Pixel 7a might look similar to the Pixel 7 series phones but with slightly thicker bezels and a bigger chin on the bottom of the phone. The Pixel 7a is expected to sport the recently launched Tensor G2 chipset and might come in a plastic finish as opposed to the glass back on the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

The tweet by Onleaks also shed some light on 5K renders of the phone along with the dimensions of the product, which suggest the Pixel 7a might be a little thicker compared to the Pixel 6a thanks to the camera bump.

Earlier this month, another known tipster Kuba Wojciechowski suggested that the Pixel 7a will have a 90Hz screen and a new rear dual camera setup featuring a combination of Sony IMX787 and Sony IMX712 sensors. The upcoming pocket-friendly Pixel will also reportedly get support for 5W wireless charging.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 06:50:38 pm
